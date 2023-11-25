KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of KE worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

