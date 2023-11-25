Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.18.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

