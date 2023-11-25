Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,090

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,120 ($26.52) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.09).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,485 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,408.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,647.04. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($62,548.28). Also, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($84,143.16). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

