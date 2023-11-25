King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,281,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after buying an additional 5,103,612 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

LUMN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

