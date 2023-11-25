L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $222.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.75.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

