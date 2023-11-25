Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $800.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $717.50 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $728.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $639.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total value of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

