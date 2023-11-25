Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

