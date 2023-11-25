LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.48. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

