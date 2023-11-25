Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Critical Review

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.23, indicating that its share price is 523% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Confluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Confluent $585.94 million 10.09 -$452.55 million ($1.54) -12.47

Analyst Ratings

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liquid Holdings Group and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 1 6 18 0 2.68

Confluent has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Confluent -62.06% -50.81% -16.70%

About Liquid Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.