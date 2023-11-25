Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -326.67% -2.62% -3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1051 2378 2921 101 2.32

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 110.25%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 54.16%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 25.02 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.71 billion $1.63 billion 1.39

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.