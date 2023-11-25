Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). Approximately 150,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 614,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).

Longboat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.51.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

