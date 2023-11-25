Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $218.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.56.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

