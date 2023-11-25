Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Lululemon Athletica worth $261,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $431.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.00. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

