Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.65% 84.06% 30.11% N-able 5.14% 4.16% 2.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and N-able’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $767.08 million 17.91 $128.96 million $2.64 84.52 N-able $371.77 million 5.85 $16.71 million $0.11 108.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Manhattan Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Manhattan Associates and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 2 3 0 2.60 N-able 0 2 1 0 2.33

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $211.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. N-able has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats N-able on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers comprehensive program that provides on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances incorporating emerging supply chain and industry advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. Further, the company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.