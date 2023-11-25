Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

