Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on the retailer’s stock.
MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 197 ($2.46) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.33 ($2.92).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 500.00%.
Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group
In related news, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123,500 ($154,510.20). In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,878.27). Also, insider Cheryl Potter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($154,510.20). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,639. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Further Reading
