Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 72.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maximus in the third quarter worth about $13,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

