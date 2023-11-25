Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 185.3% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 111.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $277.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $287.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,072 shares of company stock valued at $103,391,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

