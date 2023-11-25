Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

