MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,898 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1,127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EDV stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

