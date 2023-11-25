MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.61, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

