MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

