MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $618,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $99.21 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

