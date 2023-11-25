MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Exponent Stock Down 1.0 %

EXPO stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

