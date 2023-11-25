MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.24 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

