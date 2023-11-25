Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

