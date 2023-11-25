Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

