Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $590,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.46 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.