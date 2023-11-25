Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $648,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

