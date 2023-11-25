Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.