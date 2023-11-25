Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $686,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.71 and its 200-day moving average is $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

