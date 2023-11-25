Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average of $222.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

