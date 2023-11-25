Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.24 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.