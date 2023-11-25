Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amcor were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,662,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 917,669 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 222,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

