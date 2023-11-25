Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 138 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

