Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 174 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

