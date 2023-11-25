Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 354 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

