Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $114.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,882 shares of company stock worth $3,129,484 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

