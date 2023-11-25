Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 785 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Paper were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

