Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 55,962 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

