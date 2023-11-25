Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

