Mizuho Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.