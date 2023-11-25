Mizuho Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

RUN opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

