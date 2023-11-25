Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $72.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.29.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hibbett by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.