Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Moody’s stock opened at $362.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

