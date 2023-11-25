Morgan Stanley Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

