Morgan Stanley Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

