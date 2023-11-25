Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $94.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.