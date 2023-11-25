Morgan Stanley Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $182.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.42.

NYSE BURL opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

