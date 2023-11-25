Morgan Stanley Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.36.

NYSE:TRU opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $214,664. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

